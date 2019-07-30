Meet the Squad

The White House has taken aim against the the Squad (“leaders of the Democrat Party”) with this highly effective video. It features President Trump quoting Squad members before an audience, followed by video of the Squad member (Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley) saying exactly what Trump alleged. The video clips expose the Squad’s racism, anti-Americanism, and sheer stupidity. I expect this ad will rack up millions of views over the next few days:

STEVE adds: If you really want to drive a Democrat nuts, show them this pic, too: