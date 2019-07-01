Posted on July 1, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Antifa, Democrats

More Antifa Outrages in Portland

I wrote here about an attack by Antifa criminals on journalist Andy Ngo in Portland on Saturday. Ngo was hospitalized and had several thousand dollars worth of camera equipment destroyed. It turns out that at about the same time, in a different area of the Antifa rampage, Brownshirt thugs attacked and seriously injured two other men.

Rather than re-tell the story, I will simply embed Michelle Malkin’s tweets, which include photographs of the victims:


Michelle says that these two men were beaten by the fascist thugs because they tried to help a gay man who was being chased by Antifa. Be that as it may, there are many members of Antifa who should be serving long prison sentences. Once again, I call on all Democrats to stop defending and promoting Antifa, and rather to disavow the fascists in their midst.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line