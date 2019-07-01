More Antifa Outrages in Portland

I wrote here about an attack by Antifa criminals on journalist Andy Ngo in Portland on Saturday. Ngo was hospitalized and had several thousand dollars worth of camera equipment destroyed. It turns out that at about the same time, in a different area of the Antifa rampage, Brownshirt thugs attacked and seriously injured two other men.

Rather than re-tell the story, I will simply embed Michelle Malkin’s tweets, which include photographs of the victims:

Adam & John were at same Portland protest where @MrAndyNgo was beaten, but on other side at Pioneer Courthouse Square. They were there to support Haley Adams & speakers. Adam is foreground left – tall red-bearded man. John -older, white-haired man- was center/right being rushed. pic.twitter.com/1Sfegu2VyZ — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

While John was being pummeled by the mob in the center, Adam was struck in the head with nunchucks, metal water bottles, some sort of metal rod, and fists. /c pic.twitter.com/F61rE8tVMh — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

John was sprayed with mace and blinded. He was led away as blood dripped down his face, then dragged to a sidewalk. Another observer notes that one of Adam's attackers appears to wield something like a sock and padlock. See https://t.co/UuzciPLbkL /d pic.twitter.com/J1bPELs5Fy — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

Adam verified that the pix @Rambobiggs posted of his bloddy, gashed head are him at the ER. His CT scan was thankfully clear. Adam ended up with a total of 25 stitches.https://t.co/klqkruauVH /e pic.twitter.com/t5eqqfIK2M — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019

Both John & Adam were beaten by Antifa after trying to help a gay man in a sun dress being chased down the street. While the cowards are masked, John and Adam faced the crowds openly and agreed to be named publicly. "I'm not afraid," John told me. This is John. /f pic.twitter.com/WDc88xT16W — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 1, 2019



Michelle says that these two men were beaten by the fascist thugs because they tried to help a gay man who was being chased by Antifa. Be that as it may, there are many members of Antifa who should be serving long prison sentences. Once again, I call on all Democrats to stop defending and promoting Antifa, and rather to disavow the fascists in their midst.