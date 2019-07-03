The Democrats’ Wrong-Way Bus

The presidential election season is barely underway, and already we are seeing something I think few people expected: the Democrats are calling for a renewal of the forced busing regime that was a disaster in the 1960s and 1970s. I suppose they assume that most who lived through the busing trauma are now gone by now, so it is safe to start talking about busing again.

It takes a lot for me to feel sorry for Joe Biden, but the fact that he is berated for having opposed forced busing during the 1970s is ridiculous. Just about everyone opposed busing once they had seen its ruinous effects. Here, I supposes, Biden is paying the penalty for having been in public life too long.

Michael Ramirez depicts Biden in the back of a bus, being driven the wrong way be Kamala Harris. Click to enlarge:

It is hard to see how the Democrats’ nostalgia for forced busing can end well for them.