The Ducey doozy

Today’s Wall Street Journal puts it this way: “Nike Nixes ‘Betsy Ross Flag’ Sneaker After Colin Kaepernick Intervenes.” Citing the Journal story, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has responded in linked tweets beginning with the one below and concluding with the one below that. FOX News reports: “Arizona Gov. Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over reported Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag flap.” Thank you, Governor Ducey.
Today was supposed to be a good day in Arizona, with the announcement of a major @Nike investment in Goodyear, AZ. THREAD—>
— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019
Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. 7/
— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019