Posted on July 2, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Corporate Ameirca

The Ducey doozy

Today’s Wall Street Journal puts it this way: “Nike Nixes ‘Betsy Ross Flag’ Sneaker After Colin Kaepernick Intervenes.” Citing the Journal story, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has responded in linked tweets beginning with the one below and concluding with the one below that. FOX News reports: “Arizona Gov. Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over reported Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag flap.” Thank you, Governor Ducey.

