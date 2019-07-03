The Genius of Trump, the Madness of the Libs

Readers may recall some years back when John posted an item that began “George W. Bush is a political genius,” and naturally readers with an irony-poor diet (there are vitamins for this!) took him literally. So when I suggest that Trump is a political genius, I run the same risk. Especially since you don’t really need to be a genius to exploit the growing madness of the American left. The scene prompts me to paraphrase an old Will Rogers joke: It’s no trouble at all getting re-elected in 2020 when you have the whole Democratic Party (and its media adjuncts) working for you!

But you do have to credit Trump with having an instinct for the small touch that will make liberals certifiably insane. Like having a few tanks shipped in for display in Washington on July 4. The left is certain—certain!—that this is a precursor to a declaration of martial law. Lawrence Tribe, once a respected Harvard Law professor before dementia took hold, tweeted:

This prompted the Canadian writer/provocateur Gad Saad to offer up this brilliant bit of video satire:

But that’s not even necessarily the winner of this week’s Liberal Dementia Sweepstakes. Colin Kaepernick’s Nike caper prompted Michael Eric Dyson to say on MSNBC that the Betsy Ross flag should be compared to a swastika:

I expect Dyson is on the short list to be UN Ambassador in a Lizzie Warren administration.

But wait—there’s more: The New York Times opinion page also decided to make an in-kind contribution to the Trump 2020 campaign with this:

Just wait until Monday, when Trump has this on the agenda:

It’s The Guardian, so you just knew they couldn’t actually write a straight or accurate headline. They’ll probably have an embolism when Trump points out that U.S. greenhouse gas emissions have fallen more than any other country on earth without the Paris Climate Accord, and in fact that we’re on track to meet the emission reduction targets of Obama’s so-called “Clean Power Plan” that Trump correctly scuttled. It’ll probably feel like being run over by a tank.

Let’s get out with some full-tilt boogie lib-triggering: