Trump on Antifa

At the recent Social Media Summit at the White House, Harmeet Dhillon, the lawyer who represents Andy Ngo, spoke. (Ngo, as you probably remember, is the journalist who was viciously beaten by Antifa fascists in Portland.) After Dhillon finished, President Trump took the podium and unloaded on Antifa. Quotable quote: “Have you ever noticed Antifa is never there when we have a bikers’ rally?”
After my attorney, @pnjaban, spoke at the White House social media summit, @realDonaldTrump talked about antifa's attack on me. "Do you ever notice antifa's never there when we have a biker's rally?" Join my effort to seek justice: https://t.co/QtCt7A6zJp pic.twitter.com/8cijRMhAMj
