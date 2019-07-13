Posted on July 13, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Antifa, Donald Trump

Trump on Antifa

At the recent Social Media Summit at the White House, Harmeet Dhillon, the lawyer who represents Andy Ngo, spoke. (Ngo, as you probably remember, is the journalist who was viciously beaten by Antifa fascists in Portland.) After Dhillon finished, President Trump took the podium and unloaded on Antifa. Quotable quote: “Have you ever noticed Antifa is never there when we have a bikers’ rally?”

