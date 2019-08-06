A Do-Over at the NY Times

So the New York Times did what newspapers are supposed to do and used to do: Report the news in a straightforward and neutral fashion. Hence the Times lead headline about Trump’s speech yesterday:
Well this headline triggered lots of libs on social media, including most of the Democratic presidential candidates. The Daily Caller has a rundown here. Like this:
So the Times has dutifully genuflected before its readers and put out a new edition:
There, there, liberals—I’m sure you all feel better now.
Chaser: The Second Circuit Court of Appeals has this morning revived Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against the Times for its editorial a while back “linking” Palin to the Gabby Giffords shooting back in 2011. Here’s the relevant bit of the opinion:
This case is ultimately about the First Amendment, but the subject matter implicated in this appeal is far less dramatic: rules of procedure and pleading standards. Sarah Palin appeals the dismissal of her defamation complaint against The New York Times (“the Times”) for failure to state a claim. The district court (Rakoff, J.), uncertain as to whether Palin’s complaint plausibly alleged all of the required elements of her defamation claim, held an evidentiary hearing to test the sufficiency of Palin’s pleadings. Following the hearing, and without converting the proceeding to one for summary judgment, the district court relied on evidence adduced at that hearing to dismiss Palin’s complaint under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6). We find that the district court erred in relying on facts outside the pleadings to dismiss the complaint. We further conclude that Palin’s Proposed Amended Complaint plausibly states a claim for defamation and may proceed to full discovery.
Fun times! In mean, fun Times!
