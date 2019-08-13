Beauty Queens Are Smart

Sarah Idan certainly is. She was Miss Iraq at the 2017 Miss Universe contest. She got into trouble for posting on Instagram a photo of herself with Miss Israel:

The resultant outrage in Iraq forced Miss Idan and her family to flee the country. She now operates out of Los Angeles. Last month, she provided a blast of truth at a meeting of the U.N.’s Human Rights Council in Geneva. After her speech, there was a movement in the Iraqi parliament to revoke her citizenship. She is a true warrior in the cause of human progress.

And Sarah Idan doesn’t think much of Ilhan Omar. This is the tweet that was heard round the Islamic world:

Ilhan responded in a lame way, earning a rejoinder from Idan:

Seriously @IlhanMN this is your intellectual come back?

I said as a MUSLIM! I dont stand for your anti-American, anti-Semitic, Muslim Brotherhood agenda using this democracy to further YOUR & YOUR FRIENDS Islamic socialism goals of dividing & weakening our country. @SaraCarterDC https://t.co/H4OYrdM9Y6 pic.twitter.com/7CuYDy44DF — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) August 8, 2019



As many have pointed out on Twitter, Omar constantly purports to speak for all Muslims, both in the U.S. and around the world. And she is the darling of CAIR, having given a rather famous speech for that group in…Sarah Idan’s Congressional district:

When you @IlhanMN come to my State, My City, My zip code right here in CA & accept an award from CAIR a Muslim brotherhood affiliated organization IT IS my business!

First was the Middle East, then Europe & now the USA. I fled from the same ideology you’re trying to export here https://t.co/lTrZzHVha1 pic.twitter.com/Haw7tDgSs7 — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) August 8, 2019



There is much more at Sarah Idan’s Twitter feed. I will add just one more:

There is a battle going on between normal Muslims like Sarah Idan on one side, and radical, CAIR/terrorist-supporting, political opportunists like Ilhan Omar on the other. That battle is mostly off the radar of most Americans, but it is vitally important to our future.