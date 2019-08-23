Fractured history with Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is quite the historian. He received his Holocaust-denying Ph.D. from Moscow’s Patrice Lumumba University, as it was then known, before he became Yasser Arafat’s right-hand man in the PLO. As Arafat’s successor in office, he is now rounding into the fourteenth-year of his four-year presidential term.

The United States still has a debt of honor to settle with him for his role in the 1973 murder of an American ambassador and his deputy chief of mission in Khartoum. I focused on Arafat’s role in the operation in my 2007 Weekly Standard article “How Arafat got away with murder.” We really shouldn’t forget.

Even though Abbas has lost half his kingdom to Hamas, Abbas is the guy with whom the Israelis are supposed to make peace. Abbas, of course, has other ideas, as he explained to an enraptured audience at UNRWA’s sempiternal Jalazone Camp for “refugees.” He’s not getting out of the terrorism business any time soon. Indeed, he seeks to inspire his followers to play their part.

The invaluable MEMRI has posted the video of Abbas below along with translated excerpts here. MEMRI notes that the video was uploaded to Abbas’s Facebook page on August 10, 2019.

Quotable quote: “This land belongs to the people who live on it. It belongs to the Canaanites, who lived here 5,000 years ago. We are the Canaanites!”