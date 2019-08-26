Iran’s Cruz stunt

There is nothing funny about the Iranian regime’s threat to the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and other Americans, but the regime’s impending imposition of sanctions on Trump administration figures and other opponents such as Senator Cruz injects an element of comic relief.

The Trump administration’s sanctions on Iran must be taking a serious toll. Now Iran is about to retaliate. At the Washington Free Beacon, Adam Kredo picks up the news reported in the regime’s “semi-official” media mouthpiece:

Iran’s parliament has set the stage for Tehran to sanction White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) for what Iranian officials have described as their “long record of animosity towards Iran.” The sanctions would ban each of the Americans from ever traveling to Iran, bar them from engaging in any sort of talks with Iranian regime figures, and deny them the ability to trade with any Iranian entity. “The bill calls for lifetime bans on U.S. National Security Adviser John R. Bolton, U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and American senator Ted Cruz and their family members’ traveling to Iran, in a reaction to Washington’s embargos on Iranian officials, and these figures’ strong hostile measures against Iran in the past few years,” Iran’s state-controlled Fars News Agency reported, adding the measure is payback for Bolton, Mnuchin, and Cruz seeking to isolate the Islamic Republic.

Senator Cruz isn’t taking the impending sanctions too hard. Through a spokesman, Senator Cruz told Kredo that he has no interest in traveling or speaking to a country that wants “to use nuclear weapons to attack American cities.”

“Senator Cruz already avoids travel to terrorist regimes that take American citizens hostage and want to use nuclear weapons to attack American cities,” he added. “He urges all Americans to do the same, especially since interacting with Iran’s economy in any way carries significant sanctions risk, including some sanctions that he’s personally helped author and more that he intends to introduce in the near future.”