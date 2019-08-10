Joe Biden explains

I think Steve Hayward savored the prospect of the Democratic candidate for president being asked how many genders there are when he or she confronts President Trump in a 2020 debate. Say what you will about President Trump, I’m quite sure he has the correct answer to that question nailed.

We got a look at Joe Biden’s first take on an answer to the question as posed by a Turning Point USA staffer yesterday at the Iowa State Fair (video below). On further reflection, Biden would like to amend his response slightly to “shut up, you bigot.”

My team just forwarded this video to me Watch former Vice President Biden forcefully grab one of our young field staffers at yesterday’s Iowa State Fair after she asked him how many genders there are pic.twitter.com/1qmpJxJlzO — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 9, 2019

The video arrived too late for Dominic Green to incorporate in his column “Joe Biden’s Grandpa Smurf routine won’t beat Trump,” but it bears on the theme of the column.

Via Chrissy Clark/Federalist and Debra Heine/PJ Media.