More fake news from the Trump-resisting Washington Post

The top headline in today’s Washington Post (paper edition) reads: “Trump faces rising anger over mass shootings.” In a sub-headline, the Post says: “Grieving cities spurn his outreach.”

This is fake news. The cities of El Paso and Dayton aren’t “spurning” Trump’s outreach. The mayors of both cities say they will greet Trump.

El Paso’s mayor said:

He’s coming out here on Wednesday, and I want to clarify for the political spin that this is the office of the mayor of El Paso in an official capacity welcoming the office of the president of the United States, which I consider is my formal duty.

The mayor of Dayton said:

He’s the president of the United States. When he comes as president I will greet him.

These quotes are from the New York Times. You won’t find them in the Post’s story because including them would have shown that the Post’s “spurning” claim is a lie.

The Post quoted two activists, one from each city, who said they don’t want Trump to visit. That’s the best the four authors of this 40 paragraph story could do.

To claim with only such scant evidence that the two “cities” are “spurning” Trump’s outreach is truly fake news.