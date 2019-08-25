Police chiefs: Warren’s false claims are putting police officers’ lives in danger

I wrote here about Elizabeth Warren’s statement that Michael Brown was murdered by a police officer. This claim is so contrary to the facts that even the Washington Post gave it four “Pinocchios” — the most adverse rating it awards to false statements.

Warren’s lie about Michael Brown is part of her campaign to disparage law enforcement. Through that campaign, she hopes to win over left-wing and African-American voters.

There’s also a good chance she believes that law enforcement officers, as a collective, are incorrigibly racist. This is dogma among the America-disparaging left, of which Warren is a member in excellent standing.

Now, a major law enforcement organization in Warren’s home state has lashed back at the Senator. The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association complains that Warren’s repeated attacks on law enforcement are putting the lives of police officers in danger.

In a letter to their Senator, the Chiefs call her rhetoric “appalling” and “another slap in the face” that endangers cops. They state:

Having had two Police Officers murdered in your own state, in the past 18 months, we expect our elected Officials to condemn the murder and assaults of Police Officers. Instead on multiple occasions, you choose to fan the fires of divide for you own political gains. Shame on you!

Yarmouth police Chief Frank Frederickson, commander of one of the two murdered officers, has invited Warren to spend time in a police department in order to understand what actually takes place. Warren, of course, has not accepted the invitation.

She has no desire to understand what actually happens, and no concern about the consequences of her fact-free, inflammatory rhetoric. Her sole desire is to gain votes.

Heaven help our country if Elizabeth Warren becomes president.