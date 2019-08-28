Posted on August 28, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Bernie Sanders, Socialism

Reality Strikes Back

A lot of people are finding symbolic meaning in this funny video of Bernie Sanders hitting a speed bag. I understand the video to be genuine. Pro tip, Bernie: you don’t just hit a speed bag and then stand there waiting to see how it will respond:

Those seeing symbolic meaning here are correct: socialists suffer from a bizarre inability to anticipate the absolutely foreseeable consequences of their actions.

Responses

