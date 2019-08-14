Rush to Ball of Collusion

I posted my comments on Andrew McCarthy’s new book — Ball of Collusion: he Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency — here on Power Line yesterday morning. I read an advance copy of the book in a few sittings last week. Although we all know the outline of the story and many of the details, I found the book to present a gripping narrative. I didn’t want it to end. (Indeed, it could use an afterword.)

Rush Limbaugh presented his own comments on the book yesterday (below). RealClearPolitics has posted the video along with a partial transcript here. Rush and I are in accord on the merits of this extraordinarily important book.