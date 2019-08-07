Strzok strikes back

The FBI fired disgraced agent Peter Strzok last year for violating bureau policies. Yesterday he filed a complaint in District of Columbia federal district court seeking reinstatement, backpay, and damages. The AP covers Strzok’s lawsuit here, the New York Times here, the Wall Street Journal here. I have embedded the 27-page complaint below via Scribd.

Strzok’s lawsuit asserts three claims. He alleges that (1) the FBI’s termination of his employment violated his First Amendment rights; (2) the FBI’s termination of his employment violated his right to due process; and (3) the public disclosure of his text messages to Congress violated the Privacy Act. The first two are constitutional claims; the third is a statutory claim.

I will refrain here from commenting on the factual or legal merits of Strzok’s claims. I will add only this comment. The thousands of text messages Strzok exchanged with his FBI mistress during the 2016 campaign revealed an extraordinary animus against candidate Trump. The messages opened a window onto the pervasive sickness of FBI leadership under James Comey. Putting Comey in a category unto himself, I can’t think of another agent since the conviction of Robert Hanssen in 2001 who has so disgraced the FBI. The shamelessness underlying Strzok’s lawsuit is perhaps its most notable feature.

