The Contemptible Bernie Sanders [Updated]

Most or all of the Democratic presidential contenders rushed to blame President Trump for the mass shooting in El Paso. This is deeply contemptible. There were mass murders during the Obama administration too, so was Obama responsible for them? Of course not. But the most egregious Democrat is Bernie Sanders, who pontificated:

I am sure that President Trump does not want anybody in this country to go around shooting other people. But what he has got to understand is that when you have language that is racist, that is virulently anti-immigrant, there are mentally unstable people in this country who see that as a sign to do terrible, terrible things. I think the president has to stop the racism and that xenophobia immediately.

The guy who murdered 20 or so in El Paso had no connection to the president. Has Bernie already forgotten James Hodgkinson, his own campaign volunteer, whose Facebook page was festooned with Bernie graphics and anti-Republican hate, and who tried to slaughter the entire Republican Congressional baseball team, severely wounding House Whip Steve Scalise? Apparently so. The El Paso murderer, unlike Hodgkinson, was not a Trump campaign volunteer.

The Democrats really need to decide. Is it appropriate to criticize politicians and their policies, or not? On the other hand, is it bad to make false and outrageous allegations–let’s just take one at random, that Donald Trump conspired with Vladimir Putin to steal the presidency–and repeat them, against all evidence, for political gain, even though it is foreseeable that the hate they foment could turn violent? As it has many times with Antifa?

If an armed leftist like James Hodgkinson takes a shot at President Trump or a member of his administration–following, more violently, in the footsteps of leftists who have accosted and sometimes assaulted Trump supporters and members of his administration in public, to the applause of most Democrats–will Bernie Sanders and other leaders of the Party of Hate acknowledge that they bear responsibility for the crime? Blame infinitely greater and more rationally related to their own conduct than the faux responsibility they try to attach to President Trump?

If not, they should sit down and shut up.

UPDATE: Dayton, Ohio murderer Connor Betts was a leftist, a gun control advocate, a fan of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and also of the Squad. So, Bernie, is he your guy? Are you responsible for his murderous rampage? Was it your hate speech that drove him to become a mass murderer? If not–once again–sit down and shut up.