The Omar-Tlaib circus comes to town

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and friends have seized the moment to hold a press conference in the Minnesota State Capitol peddling the PLO/Hamas line on the state of Israel and its “occupation” of the West Bank. Their reference to the “Palestine” that exists only in the genocidal imagination of their allies says it all.

While they decry the impingement of the freedom of West Bank Arabs in various respects, they omit any mention of the works of PA President Mahmoud Abbas, now approaching the fourteenth year of his four-year term in office. They omit any mention of the occupation-free works of Hamas over in Gaza.

In terms of propaganda, consistent with the bilge of BDS, they seek to turn Israel into apartheid South Africa. In reality, Israel is the freest and most racially diverse country in the Middle East.

The press conference is a thoroughgoing disgrace. Yet President Trump has done Omar et al. the great favor of persuading Prime Minister Netanyahu to turn these scoundrels into “victims” and compelling the Democrats to march behind them. Worse than sad: sickening!

As I documented last year in “A question for Democrats,” Minnesota Democrats have remained resolutely silent in the face of Omar’s BDS bilge. The situation has deteriorated considerably since then.

NOTE: I have been watching the press conference on the FOX News live stream on YouTube (above). The press conference begins at about 18:00. RCP has posted a partial transcript here.