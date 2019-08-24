The ordeal of RBG

Is it possible for Democrats and their media adjunct to go even crazier than they are now? Any imminent threat to the health of Justice Ginsburg would probably put the question to to a test. Michael Moore is symptomatic of the aggravated threat to the mental health of the left posed by such a threat.

Moore’s barbaric yawp was elicited by the Supreme Court brief and somewhat cryptic statement yesterday on Justice Ginsburg’s treatment this month for a pancreatic tumor. The statement marks the first public announcement that Justice Ginsburg is contending with a new pancreatic tumor. CNN has posted the statement here.

According to the Court’s statement, Justice Ginsburg “completed a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy” in New York City. To what result? “The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.”

The Court’s statement does not explicate the meaning of the phrase “the tumor was treated definitively.” Nina Totenberg’s otherwise interesting NPR article leaves the meaning to inference, but CBS News addresses it directly through medical contributor David Agus. Agus is quoted explaining that the statement that the tumor had been treated “definitively” means it was treated “with the hope that they could cure it.”

Totenberg’s article includes this explanation:

The Supreme Court’s statement refers to a “stereotactic ablative radiation.” Dr. Timothy Cannon, a gastrointestinal oncology specialist at Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Virginia who was not involved in Ginsburg’s treatment, said, “That is the cutting-edge new cancer treatment, but it is not a cure for a pancreatic mass.” The statement from the court does not say what type of tumor it is. “The mystery is what kind of cancer this is,” Cannon said. “Is it a slow-growing metastases of her lung cancer? Is it a recurrence of her pancreatic cancer from 10 years ago or is it a new cancer in someone predisposed to getting cancer?”

Totenberg also quotes President Trump as he left for the G-7 meeting in France: “Our thoughts and prayers are with her. We wish her well. She’s strong, she’s tough. She’s pulled through a lot.”

Justice Ginsburg herself seems not to be sweating it. Shortly before her new round of treatment, Ginsburg told NPR: “There was a senator, I think it was after my [first] pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months. That senator, whose name I have forgotten [i.e., Jim Bunning] is now himself dead, and I,” she added with a smile, “am very much alive.”