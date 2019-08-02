Democratic candidates for president have rallied around Al Sharpton, possibly the vilest man in American public life, in response to President Trump’s condemnation of him. Seth Mandel goes over the relevant ground in his Washington Post column “Al Sharpton is not a lifelong fighter for justice.” Jewish World Review has just posted Mandel’s column at the link and made it accessible to readers outside the Post’s circle of love. See also Kyle Smith’s excellent NR column “Al Sharpton is not a civil-rights hero.”

My single favorite account of Sharpton’s depredations, however, is Jay Nordlinger’s 2000 NR article “Al Sharpton: Power Dem.” It has stood the test of time.

Earlier this week the New York Times posted the brief documentary below on the Tawana Brawley hoax brought to us by the shameless Mr. Sharpton and his shameless friends. Sharpton was interviewed by the producers of the documentary to get his current take on his old misconduct. He stands by it and reveals himself still to be the utter scoundrel he has always been.

UPDATE: I meant to recommend Glenn Loury’s New York Times op-ed column as well: “Why are Democrats defending Al Sharpton?”