The Specter of Deep Fakes?

I have heard about the arrival of “deep fake” videos, but hadn’t paid much attention to it. But then I saw the video below, which is pretty amazing. Worth watching closely, a couple times. The transitions and likenesses are stunning.

I have wondered for a while when we might get to the point where digital Hollywood tech might replace live actors in films—or even be used to being back long dead ones. I know I’d be up for some new John Wayne movies. But this is potentially creepy and should make everyone be on their guard over videos of political figures, where I suspect lots of fakes are in our future, and will enter the news cycle faster than they can be refuted.