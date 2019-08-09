Posted on August 9, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Culture

Time stops in Dallas

Rich Lowry draws our attention to the Twitter thread beginning with the Tweet below. “What an amazing moment,” Rich comments in the headline.

The thread concludes with the video of the news report below. It captures the moving moment at Dallas’s Love Field Airport harking back to the departure of Col. Roy Knight some 52 years ago. All present at the airport stopped to pay their respects and take it in.

