Today’s Comic Relief from the NY Times

The New York Times “Style” section has an advice column called “Social Qs” that I never read (the wedding announcements—or what Charles Murray calls the “mergers and acquisitions” page—is usually all the Times comedy I can take), but an alert reader pointed me to one of yesterday’s questions and answers, which is destined to be classic:

Did Dr. Seuss Lie to Our Kids? My 12-year-old daughter had a sticker on her water bottle with a quote from Dr. Seuss: “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” A classmate told her the sticker was racist because many people can’t choose what they want to do because of structural racism. My daughter peeled off the sticker and threw it away. When she told me about it, I was at a loss. I believe structural racism is real and pernicious, but I also think we should teach children that they have agency. And my daughter and I like the sticker’s message. Help! Answer: Twelve-year-olds are not famous for nuance.

Neither are liberals in full race-baiting mode. Enjoy the world you helped make, Times readers.

Chaser: One of our Saturday meme & photo suppliers whipped this up in good order—