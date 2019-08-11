NR intern Christopher Tremoglie draws attention to “Elizabeth Warren’s Ferguson lie” (tweet below) of this past Friday. Tremoglie recalls: “Michael Brown was not murdered. Michael Brown was shot by officer Darren Wilson in an act of self-defense. This is why the grand jury declined to indict Wilson for murder or manslaughter, and it was also the conclusion of the Obama administration’s Department of Justice.”

Shamala Kamala actually got there 30 minutes before Warren. Perhaps Warren feared being left behind and just wanted to keep up. The lie seems on its way to achieving the status of Democratic Party orthodoxy.

Warren may or may not win the Democrats’ presidential nomination, but she will remain an influential force in American public life and an avatar of au courant left liberalism. Has any vaunted media “fact-checker” checked out Warren’s statement?