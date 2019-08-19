Warren’s pathetic apology

Elizabeth Warren apologized today for her persistent and false claim that she’s part Indian. An apology was due, in fact it was overdue.

However, this was a simpering, cloying performance, both in manner and in substance.

Warren apologized for her “mistake” and for the “harm she has caused.”

What harm is that? Who was injured because Warren lied about being part Indian? No one, except perhaps a few law professors who may have lost out on jobs because certain law schools wanted to say they had an Indian prof on board.

Warren said her claim of Indian status caused “confusion” about what it means to be a tribal citizen. “Tribes and only tribes” determine tribal citizenship, she now says.

But no one was ever confused about this. Thus, there was no need for Warren to apologize for causing harm or confusion.

Warren owed an apology because she lied, and maintained her lie for decades in order to advance her career. Her apology didn’t acknowledge the lie.

Warren tried to cover up the evasiveness of her apology with the abjectness of her tone. Pathetic.

Watch Warren deliver her apology and ask yourself whether she is presidential material:

