Adam Schiff as the voice of reason?

House Democrats have decided that Adam Schiff, not Jerry Nadler, will lead their impeachment charge. The Washington Post suggests that Corey Lewandowski’s appearance before Nadler and the House Judiciary Committee sealed the deal. In the Post’s words, Lewandowski “made his questioners look helpless. . .” One top Democrat pronounced the hearing “a fiasco.”

According to the Post, Schiff earned the trust of his Democratic colleagues as a public messenger by leading the party’s charge on alleged collusion by President Trump with Russia. Rep. Denny Heck, a Democrat from Nevada [correction, from Washington\, says:

There’s no better guy on the face of the planet to undertake this [investigation] in an adultlike, intelligent, integrity-filled manner than Adam B. Schiff. Period, full stop.

Maybe there are two Adam B. Schiffs in the House. The one I’m familiar with beclowned himself pursuing the non-story of Trump’s collusion with Russia. The collusion narrative he peddled for more than two years collapsed.

The Adam B. Schiff I’m familiar with kicked off the Ukraine-related impeachment campaign by misrepresenting what Trump said to Ukraine’s president during the now famous phone conversation between the two. Schiff later claimed his rendition was a “parody.”

This is what passes for “adultlike, intelligent, and integrity-filled” within the Democratic caucus.