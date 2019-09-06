Adios, Think Progress

Not too many years ago, Think Progress, the web site operated by the Center for American Progress, was one of the most prominent left-wing destinations on the web. But more recently its traffic has declined and it has consistently lost money. CAP tried to find a buyer for Think Progress, but apparently no one was interested in the money-sucking site, and now CAP has shut it down:

The decision was made after the site was unable to find a buyer. The Center for American Progress (CAP) has tried to sell off the website after operating for years in the red, according to The Daily Beast.

What was the problem? Think Progress may not have been crazy enough for today’s generation of youthful left-wing web surfers:

The site has also faced criticism that it has tailored its reporting to demands from the Center for American Progress, which receives funding from wealthy liberal donors and some foreign governments. CAP’s affiliation with Bill and Hillary Clinton has also been a sore spot for the think tank and ThinkProgress. John Podesta, the Hillary Clinton campaign chairman and Bill Clinton’s White House chief of staff, founded CAP in 2003. Neera Tanden, a former Clinton White House aide and longtime Clinton booster, is president of the think tank. Podesta emails released by WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign showed that Judd Legum, the founder of ThinkProgress, provided the Clinton campaign with strategies on how to go after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

These days, Bill and Hillary are politicians without a party. The Democrats have moved on, farther to the left. The demise of Think Progress is perhaps a consequence of that shift.