All Alone in the Sane Lane [Updated, Not Deleted]

At the beginning of the Democratic primary process, observers assigned candidates to “lanes.” The least crowded is the so-called sane lane. Some people put Amy Klobuchar there; I’ve even seen it written that she has that lane to herself. But Amy isn’t sane, she’s just cautious. She is all in for impeachment.

That leaves Tulsi Gabbard, whom I like for several reasons even though she is far to my left. She has the only sane take on impeachment I’ve seen from a Democratic contender:

Democratic presidential candidate and Representative of Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard made another move which further distances herself from the rest of the Democrat Pack. Gabbard said: I think most people reading through that transcript are not going to find that extremely compelling cause to throw out a president that won an election in 2016. Instead, what I think most people will see is hey, this is another move by Democrats to get rid of Donald Trump, further deepening the already hyperpartisan divides that we have in this country.

Video at the link. It occurs to me that if Gabbard hasn’t completely burned her bridges with the Democratic Party establishment (by, among other things, suing Google and complaining about her questionable exclusion from debates), she could be a dynamite vice presidential choice for a nominee trying to tack back toward normality for the general election.

UPDATE: Nooooo, say ain’t so, Tulsi! No sooner had I done this post than I learned that Gabbard has recanted:

Tulsi Gabbard caves, backs impeachment. https://t.co/iHkwVE5Wm1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 28, 2019



So there is not a single sane Democrat left. Not one who is running for president, anyway.