Between the World and Me gives us the reflections of Ta-Nehesi Coates on race in America. Coates is an esteemed and influential intellectual whose meditations are treated with great seriousness on the left. His book has remained a best-seller in hardcover on the list compiled by the New York Times for 86 weeks.

Between the World and Me is easily one of the worst books I have ever read. It is farcically bad. I wrote about it three years ago in the City Journal review/essay “An updated racial hustle.” RealClearBooks republished it under the same title. My essay is relentless in putting Coates’s bilge before the reader. I thought some readers might find it of interest as the hustle continues and metastasizes.