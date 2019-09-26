Posted on September 26, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Donald Trump, Impeachment

Analyze this

The complaint of the purported Trump “whistleblower” has just been released with a partially redacted appendix. I have embedded it below. I offer the document without further comment at this time except to note that the shameless Rep. Adam Schiff is on the case. Schiff advises: “This complaint should never have been withheld, and it provides a roadmap for our investigation. We will do everything we can to protect this courageous whistleblower.”

20190812 – Whistleblower Complaint Unclass by Scott Johnson on Scribd

