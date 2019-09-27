Posted on September 27, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Democrats, Impeachment, Laughter is the Best Medicine

Analyze this

Is there no end to the cruelty of the GOP? Now they are observing FlashbackFriday with the video (below) of someone I vaguely recognize as the pre-stomach reduction edition of Jerrold Nadler opining on the evils of impeachment.

The man has shed a few pounds since the time of the video. He hasn’t shed an ounce of his sincerity.

I hope it’s not wrong to laugh. I’m filing this under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.

