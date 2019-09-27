Analyze this

Is there no end to the cruelty of the GOP? Now they are observing FlashbackFriday with the video (below) of someone I vaguely recognize as the pre-stomach reduction edition of Jerrold Nadler opining on the evils of impeachment.
The man has shed a few pounds since the time of the video. He hasn’t shed an ounce of his sincerity.
I hope it’s not wrong to laugh. I’m filing this under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.
#FlashbackFriday: In 1998, Nadler claimed that “an impeachment of a President is an undoing of a National Election” ⬇️pic.twitter.com/bTj0OcCRB1
— GOP (@GOP) September 27, 2019