Ban Everything!

Last night the Democratic presidential candidates and CNN held a “town hall” on climate change. I saw somewhere that it was scheduled to last for seven hours. Is that possible? One wonders what ratings it got–even lower than CNN’s usual dismal totals, I suspect.

Of course, it probably took seven hours for the candidates to list all the things they intend to ban. Our friends at Grabien put together this helpful compendium:

In other words, say goodbye to freedom and prosperity. I wonder how many voters have any idea how radical the Democratic Party has become.