Climate Confessions and Liberal Voodoo

It would take a better psychologist than I am to untangle the liberal mind. For some reason, liberals are wracked by guilt, convinced that they are somehow destroying our planet, even though the scientific evidence is all to the contrary. So they engage in a sort of voodoo: ritual behavior intended to ward off evils, even though there is no rational basis to believe that there is any connection.

NBC News has gotten a lot of publicity for this tweet, which encourages liberals who feel guilty to expiate their sins through confession:

Blast the AC? Cook a steak once a week? Where do you fall short in preventing climate change? Tell us with Climate Confessions: https://t.co/WoifEE8gHj pic.twitter.com/nhCE0UOiuA — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) September 18, 2019

There have been many funny responses from guilt-ridden liberals. I can only surmise that their guilt does not arise primarily from grilling the occasional steak or driving to work, and they are covering for something else.

Much could be said about this, but I will revert to an instance of liberal environmental guilt that goes back to when my youngest daughter was in the 3rd grade, age 8. She had a homework assignment on global warming. She was supposed to articulate demands she would make on her parents to combat global warming.

She responded: I will tell my father never to take more flights on private jets than Al Gore. And: I will tell my mother we should never live in a house larger than John Edwards’.

Heh. Liberal environmental guilt has been with us for a while, and the Earth, amazingly enough, has persevered. Meanwhile, liberals have studiously avoided addressing real environmental problems.