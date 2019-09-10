CPAC Comes to Minnesota

The American Conservative Union Foundation is hosting an event tomorrow evening in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, to commemorate the September 11 attacks. It is titled “Some People Did Something.” Speakers include Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the ACU, Congressman and Senate candidate Jason Lewis, and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, among others. Ed Morrissey and I will participate in a panel on continuing threats to the U.S., along with Gordon Chang.

You can register at EventBrite, where there are more details. There is an activist training session beginning at 4:00, and the main session starts at 5:00 and concludes at 8:00. My panel is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:15. The venue is the Earle Brown Heritage Center.

It would be fun to see some Power Line readers tomorrow night. If you attend, please seek me out to say hello.