Democrats Haven’t Given Up On Smearing Kavanaugh

Those who take such things seriously are abuzz about a book that will come out on Tuesday, written by a couple of New York Times reporters activists. It alleges that decades ago, when he was in college, Brett Kavanaugh misbehaved at a party. As I understand it, the woman toward whom he allegedly misbehaved says she remembers no such thing, but apparently one or more rabid Democrats who say they were at the party are now, many years later, willing to smear Kavanaugh.

President Trump tweeted about this latest hit piece this morning:

Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019



Is that the Democrats’ motive? In part, probably; they want to intimidate Kavanaugh into being a moderate. They also are trying to intimidate anyone who in the future may consider accepting an important appointment by a Republican president.

Dinesh D’Souza has advice for Kavanaugh:

Gullible? No, Mollie, not gullible. These are people with rat-like cunning. They know exactly what they are doing https://t.co/CPvh0FzPA1 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 15, 2019

I have a message for #BrettKavanaugh . Don’t let these attacks intimidate you. Don’t pivot left to appease the jackals. Instead never forget what they tried to do to you, and use your lifetime position to teach them a lesson they will never forget — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 15, 2019



I am with Dinesh on this one. Beyond that, I have no particular comment, other than to note that we are reminded, once again, that there is literally no depth to which the Democratic Party will not sink in pursuit of power.