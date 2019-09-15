Posted on September 15, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Brett Kavanaugh, Democrats, Supreme Court

Democrats Haven’t Given Up On Smearing Kavanaugh

Those who take such things seriously are abuzz about a book that will come out on Tuesday, written by a couple of New York Times reporters activists. It alleges that decades ago, when he was in college, Brett Kavanaugh misbehaved at a party. As I understand it, the woman toward whom he allegedly misbehaved says she remembers no such thing, but apparently one or more rabid Democrats who say they were at the party are now, many years later, willing to smear Kavanaugh.

President Trump tweeted about this latest hit piece this morning:


Is that the Democrats’ motive? In part, probably; they want to intimidate Kavanaugh into being a moderate. They also are trying to intimidate anyone who in the future may consider accepting an important appointment by a Republican president.

Dinesh D’Souza has advice for Kavanaugh:


I am with Dinesh on this one. Beyond that, I have no particular comment, other than to note that we are reminded, once again, that there is literally no depth to which the Democratic Party will not sink in pursuit of power.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line