Ilhan Omar’s 9/11

Reader David Lunde composed the image below to memorialize Ilhan Omar’s unique contribution to 9/11. According to Omar, it is the the day on which “some people did something.”

Omar’s quote came in her tribute to the Muslim Brotherhood front organization CAIR earlier this year: “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties. So you can’t just say that today someone is looking at me strange, that I am going to try to make myself look pleasant. You have to say this person is looking at me strange, I am not comfortable with it. I am going to talk to them and ask them why. Because that is a right you have.”