Loose Ends (100)

• So my understanding is that the climatistas are planning some kind of protest in DC tomorrow whose centerpiece will be blocking morning traffic so that . . . The Swamp can’t get to work? How is The ResistanceTM going to function? I’m not sure the climatistas have thought this one all the way through, since I am wholly on their side for once; in fact, I wish they’d blockade Washington every day.

Just think of what Trump will be able to do tomorrow without The ResistanceTM at their swampy desks. Given his level of energy, he can sell us out to Russia by noon, build 1,000 miles of border wall by 5 pm, evict the United Nations from New York and sign a condo conversion deal for the buildings before dinner is finished.

• I never watch CNN all any more, so I didn’t realize that they still have David Gergen on the payroll, producing predictable drivel like this:

Gergen really ought to be more reflective about slinging around the label, “do nothing adults.” This sent me back to Michael Kelly’s famous New York Times Magazine piece on Gergen in 1993, which included one of the most savage single-sentence putdowns ever offered in the English language:

The career of David Gergen represents the triumph of image. The character of David Gergen represents the apotheosis of the insider. . . To be Gergenized is to be spun by the velveteen hum of this soothing man’s smoothing voice into a state of such vertigo that the sense of what is real disappears into a blur. Nothing is more Gergenized than Gergen himself. The blur is the man. He is his own magic movie, forever revising the reality of himself.

I miss Michael Kelly (killed in Iraq while embedded with the military during the war). I can only imagine what he’d be saying right now about . . . everything. Especially the decline and fall of the New York Times.

• This is pretty funny: The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, which has 30,000 students, offered a “White Consciousness Conversation” workshop. Only 9 students turned up. Even better:

But two were students there not as participants but as journalists mainly to observe. One was from The College Fix and another from the Niner Times campus newspaper. Of the remaining seven students, five are members of the university’s conservative Young Americans for Freedom chapter, who were there more out of curiosity and concern about the nature of the seminar and its taxpayer-funded narrative as opposed to learning about how they allegedly perpetuate racism and inequality as Americans with white skin. Finally, the other two students attended because their professors offered them extra credit to do so, they told The Fix.

I like the idea of conservative student groups flooding into these politicized events. I’ll bet they get called out for committing a “macroaggression.” Call it “leftist academic privilege.”