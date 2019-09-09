Loose Ends (99)

• Feel Good Story of the Week (and it’s only Monday):

NYT Columnist Discloses “Insomnia” She’s Had Since “Cursed Night” of Trump’s Election New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg indicated on Friday that President Trump’s election was so upsetting that it gave her years of insomnia. That tidbit came in a column about Democratic pollster Stanley Greenberg making what she calls a “thrilling prediction” that 2020 will see a “blue wave” that will “crash and shatter the Republican Party.” “His confidence will not be enough to lessen the insomnia that has plagued me since the cursed night when Trump was elected,” Goldberg wrote.

• Another summer, another ice-bound ship of climate tourists:

Arctic tours ship MS MALMO with 16 passengers on board got stuck in ice on Sep 3 off Longyearbyen, Svalbard Archipelago, halfway between Norway and North Pole. The ship is on Arctic tour with Climate Change documentary film team, and tourists, concerned with Climate Change and melting Arctic ice. All 16 Climate Change warriors were evacuated by helicopter in challenging conditions, all are safe. 7 crew remains on board, waiting for Coast Guard ship assistance. Something is very wrong with Arctic ice, instead of melting as ordered by UN/IPCC, it captured the ship with Climate Change Warriors.

• The Hill has a breathless article today about how the Trump campaign is playing up Joe Biden’s age! Whoa! How much does The Hill pay editors and writers to notice such things? Must be a lot.

Conservative media’s focus on Joe Biden’s health this week underscores how attacks on the former vice president’s age are likely to be a big part of the race if he’s the Democratic nominee. Biden will turn 77 this fall, and the issue of his age has repeatedly resurfaced since he entered the presidential race. President Trump, who is just four years younger than Biden, already has made a number of allusions to Biden’s age, accusing the former vice president just last month of “not playing with a full deck.” Democrats and Republicans alike say they expect Trump to continue to play the age card, particularly whenever Biden makes a gaffe.

Joe Biden is such a great target I’ll be a lot of ads are already in the can. They will be simple but devastating. Show a split-screen, with something from Joe Biden in the 1970s or 1980s, and then saying the opposite (perhaps semi-coherently) today. The explicit attack will be on “Floppy Joe,” the name Trump is already using. The flip-flopping charge is always extremely effective negative campaigning. But the contrast between the young Joe and the old Joe will be so glaring that the Trump campaign won’t even need to point it out. Dems will howl, but how?

This is one reason I’m hoping Slow Sloppy Joe hangs on for the nomination. He’ll make Trump look like a young Demosthenes by comparison.