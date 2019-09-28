Prorogues and Pro-Rogues

I won’t pretend to have substantial knowledge of the intricacies of Britain’s unwritten constitution, or the workings of their judicial system that has sat uneasily beneath the doctrine of parliamentary supremacy since at least the time of Sir Edward Coke and Blackstone. One of my favorite books on my law shelf can help explain the conundrum for anyone not steeped in British law: It is Theodore Plucknett’s A Concise History of the Common Law. It is 828 pages. Of small print. Concise, you say?

This is preface for saying that notwithstanding the large gaps in my knowledge of English jurisprudence, I find the ruling out of a Scottish court that PM Boris Johnson’s step to “prorogue” Parliament was unconstitutional to be extremely fishy. You might say that a rogue judge has stopped a prorogue. I think we’ve found the real “pro” rogue.

Fortunately, John Finnis is on the job. Finnis is one of the leading British philosophers of law, the author of a classic, Natural Law and Natural Rights, and incidentally the supervisor of Neil Gorsuch’s D.Phil thesis at Oxford. Despite his advancing years (Finnis turns 80 next year), he as written a strong blast at the court ruling. (Note: link is to PDF file.)

In short, Finnis’s main charge is one that will sound all too familiar to Americans: