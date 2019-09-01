Socialism In Action

Violence continues in Hong Kong, as the Communist government continues to suppress popular demonstrations against Hong Kong’s loss of independence and freedom. This video gives a graphic sense of what is going on–a police riot. It is hard to disagree with Kyle Kashuv’s observation: “This is what real fascism looks like–the Communist Party of China.”
Dear Antifa,
This is what real fascism looks like — the Communist Party of China.pic.twitter.com/M1bKWOfViv
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) September 1, 2019
Via PJ Media.