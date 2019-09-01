Posted on September 1, 2019 by John Hinderaker in China, Communism, Socialism

Socialism In Action

Violence continues in Hong Kong, as the Communist government continues to suppress popular demonstrations against Hong Kong’s loss of independence and freedom. This video gives a graphic sense of what is going on–a police riot. It is hard to disagree with Kyle Kashuv’s observation: “This is what real fascism looks like–the Communist Party of China.”

Via PJ Media.

