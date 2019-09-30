The GOP is beginning to fight back against the Democrats’ impeachment mania. The RNC has unveiled a new web site called Stop the Madness, at StopTheMadness.gop. It features this video:

The text is straightforward:

Democrats have proven, yet again, they have no problem ignoring the will of the American people and THE TRUTH. Contrary to the lies Democrats are spreading, there was: NO QUID PRO QUO. NOTHING INAPPROPRIATE WAS MENTIONED. NO THREATS WERE MADE.

That is all true, of course. At Stop the Madness, you can volunteer and donate.

President Trump has been tweeting up a storm on the impeachment effort, most recently this brief video, posted a couple of hours ago:



I continue to think the Democrats’ impeachment mania is utterly insane. In my opinion, Trump did nothing blameworthy–let alone impeachable!–in his anodyne call with President Zelensky. The Democrats possibly thought they had something more substantial, based on the whistleblower’s Democratic Party activist’s hearsay account, but the activist’s claims blew up like an exploding cigar when Trump preemptively released the transcript of his conversation with President Zelensky.

Now the Democrats are relying on hysteria, egged on by a ridiculously biased press. Will voters figure out at some point that they’ve got nothing? Let’s hope so.