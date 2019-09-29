Posted on September 29, 2019 by Steven Hayward in Fake News, Media, Media Bias, Race, Race and racial bias

Surf Nazis—I Hate Those Guys

What would we do without the New York Times warning us about the menace of . . .  (checks notes) . . . surf Nazis! From yesterday’s Times:

The first time I saw a swastika in the wild, I happened to be carrying a surfboard. . . At the time, the term “surf Nazi” often got applied to any surfer ferociously committed to the sport and territorial about his local waves. . .

So in other words, a bit like “grammar Nazis.” Anyway, to continue:

I’ve heard all the predictable excuses for this stuff, like that the swastika was an ancient Sanskrit symbol not associated with Nazis when Pacific System Homes built its surfboards. . .

In “The History of Surfing” by Matt Warshaw, Noll, the legendary big-wave rider and filmmaker behind the “Search for Surf” films, shrugged off accusations of latent Nazi sympathy by saying, “We’d paint a swastika on something for no other reason than to piss people off. Which it did. So next time we’d paint two swastikas, just to piss ’em off more.” . . .

So it doesn’t take much imagination to recognize the blue-eyed, blond surfer ideal for what it is: a white racial fantasy rooted, like most such tropes, in spurious claims of authentic connection to land. . . Today, I don’t know how to think about my youthful yearning to become the great blue-eyed, blond surfer. . . A hundred and fifty years of white people like myself have helped make white-supremacist racism as Californian as panning for gold and hanging ten.

Well, one idea might be to just try getting over yourself.

As it happens, b-movie Hollywood was way ahead of the New York Times, though that isn’t hard these days. Way back around 1989, I actually rented the b-movie (which is too kind—it’s more of a D- movie) with the title Surf Nazis Must Die. I have (or had) a high tolerance for camp, but this movie didn’t even rise to the level of bad camp. In that respect I suppose it did prefigure the New York Times rather accurately. Here’s the trailer:

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line