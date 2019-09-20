The Power Line Show. Ep. 145: Reagan in the 1960s, and the Lessons for Today

Last week I was honored once again to be the after dinner speaker for the fall meeting of the Friends of Ronald Reagan, a local civic group in Los Angeles that meets at the California Club to celebrate the enduring greatness and example of the Gipper. It’s always a fun evening, usually capped off with brandy and cigars out on the patio when dinner concludes.

I decided to talk about how Reagan responded to the nonsense 50 years ago about “the Woodstock generation,” which received another self-congratulatory airing this summer on the 50th anniversary of that famous mudfest. There are clear lessons for us today from Reagan’s disposition back then, since we are living through some echoes of that time right now.

You know what to do. Subscribe to Power Line in iTunes (and leave a 5-star review, please!)