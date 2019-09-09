Posted on September 9, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Media

This is CNN

Yesterday FOX News’ Media Buzz closed with a short segment on CNN’s announcement that it was dropping my daughter Eliana as a contributor a few hours after she was named the incoming editor-in-chief of the Washington Free Beacon. Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz covered the story with Federalist senior editor and best-selling author Mollie Hemingway.

Eliana remains a Politico White House reporter until she moves to the Free Beacon later this month. Presented for your information without further comment…

Responses

