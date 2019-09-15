What’s the Difference Between a Brontosaurus and Bernie Sanders?

Brontosauruses are renowned for their small brains, but let’s be fair: at least they weren’t socialists. They may have become extinct, but unlike Sanders and many of his fellow Democrats they didn’t subscribe (as far as we know) to an extinct ideology.

Michael Ramirez imagines what really killed off the dinosaurs. The cartoon also features an ancient fossil. Click to enlarge:

I don’t suppose socialism actually killed the dinosaurs, but it surely will destroy us, as it destroyed Soviet Russia, Albania, North Korea, East Germany, Cuba, Venezuela, and every other country that has been foolish enough to adopt it, if Bernie Sanders and his Democratic Party get their way.