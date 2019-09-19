What’s the Environmental Crisis?

Liberals think that an increase of a few ppm in a trace gas like carbon dioxide is an environmental crisis, even though it has no apparent effect on the environment. (Don’t get me started on “extreme weather events.”) On the other hand, there are parts of the U.S. where the environment, in very practical ways, is in steep decline. Like San Francisco.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Environmental Protection Agency will act on the environmental crisis in San Francisco:

The Trump administration plans to deliver a notice of environmental violation to San Francisco over its homelessness problem. President Trump said late Wednesday the notice would come from the Environmental Protection Agency. He said waste, specifically used needles, in storm sewers is contributing to ocean pollution. “It’s a terrible situation that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco,” Mr. Trump told reporters on Air Force One on his flight from California to Washington. “And we’re going to be giving San Francisco, they’re in total violation, we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.” He added: “They have to clean it up. We can’t have our cities going to hell.”

I have no idea how far this will go, but I applaud the concept. Contaminated needles everywhere and human excrement on the sidewalks is an infinitely greater environmental problem than anything the EPA conventionally deals with.