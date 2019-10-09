Posted on October 9, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Impeachment

Apology and Suggestion

Posting has been light today because Paul and Scott are observing Yom Kippur, while Steve is cruising in the Mediterranean. Meanwhile, I worked a full day and then wended my way to a remote location in Wisconsin where I will be attending an event for the next couple of days.

Here is some content though: I was on Seth Leibsohn’s radio show last night, talking about impeachment and more. Seth caught me in a fired-up mood, so I was a little more outspoken than usual. Heh. I think it is a good couple of segments:

We will be back in force tomorrow, and I might get one more post done tonight. In the meantime, this audio should tide you over!

