Behind closed doors (3)

I can’t take anything that leaks out of the closed-door impeachment “inquiry” conducted by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff at face value. Schiff is conducting an impeachment campaign by orchestrated leaks. I decline to follow the leaked testimony until I can take a look at the full record with my own eyes. One such leak is the opening statement of Ambassador Bill Taylor, which Paul discussed yesterday here.

Rep. John Ratcliffe is a Republican member of the Intelligence Committee. He cross-examined Taylor behind closed doors and discussed Taylor’s testimony in a brief interview with Martha MacCallum (video below). He suggests that Taylor’s opening statement may not be the last word and that it may be prudent to await release of the full transcript of Taylor’s testimony before reaching a conclusion based on Taylor’s opening statement alone. Ratcliffe’s account doesn’t conflict with Paul’s analysis, but it adds color.

“I found [Taylor] to be very forthright. He had very strong opinions about Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy,” Ratcliffe said. “But again the mainstream media reporting that he provided evidence of a quid pro quo involving military aid is false. I questioned him directly on that. And under Adam Schiff’s rules I can’t tell you what he said, but I can tell you what he didn’t say. And neither he or any other witness has provided testimony that the Ukrainians were aware that military aide was being withheld. You can’t have a quid pro quo with no quo.”

At Breitbart, John Nolte adds this “NOTE: Adam Schiff desperate to hide William Taylor testimony that would kill Ukraine hoax.”

Via Daniel Chaitin/Washington Examiner.