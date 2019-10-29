Biden Denied Communion In South Carolina

This is a local news story that was pointed out to me by a friend: “Joe Biden denied Holy Communion at Florence church.” That is Florence, South Carolina:

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race, was denied Holy Communion on Sunday morning at a Florence church. Father Robert E. Morey of Saint Anthony Catholic Church confirmed Monday afternoon that he had denied the presidential candidate Holy Communion because of his stance on abortion. Biden, a lifelong Catholic, had attended the church’s 9 a.m. Mass.

“Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden,” Morey told the Morning News via email. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

“I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers,” Morey added.

The story goes on to say that Biden’s position on abortion is “unclear.” Actually, I think it is pretty clear, just like that of Nancy Pelosi (another nominal Catholic) and other prominent Democrats. The article cites Biden’s statement in a 2012 vice presidential debate that he is “personally opposed to abortion but does not want to impose that belief on others.” As someone pointed out long ago, the question that reporters never ask Democrats who take that line is, Why are you personally opposed to abortion? No doubt such a question would be regarded as dirty pool.

This story is a reminder that the abortion issue hasn’t entirely gone away, if only because the Catholic Church hasn’t gone away, and doesn’t plan to.