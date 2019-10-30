Brennan brays

The Obama national security team including James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey, Susan Rice, Samantha Power and others comes ever more sharply into focus as an utterly repulsive crew. Clapper may be excused by his stupidity, but a special shame attaches to Comey and Brennan. I hope it’s not wishful thinking to detect sweaty desperation in Brennan’s tweet yesterday encouraging what Kim Strassel calls Resistance (At All Costs). I’m thinking William Barr and John Durham deserve this kind of support from us as they bid to face this crowd down.
As in previous times of National peril, we rely on our military, diplomats, intelligence officials, law enforcement officers, & other courageous patriots to protect our liberties, freedom, & democracy. May they stay resolute & strong despite corrupt political headwinds they face. https://t.co/QcrbJ0XtQ6
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) October 29, 2019
Via Twitchy.