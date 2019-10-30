Posted on October 30, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Obama Administration Scandals, Russia investigation

Brennan brays

The Obama national security team including James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey, Susan Rice, Samantha Power and others comes ever more sharply into focus as an utterly repulsive crew. Clapper may be excused by his stupidity, but a special shame attaches to Comey and Brennan. I hope it’s not wishful thinking to detect sweaty desperation in Brennan’s tweet yesterday encouraging what Kim Strassel calls Resistance (At All Costs). I’m thinking William Barr and John Durham deserve this kind of support from us as they bid to face this crowd down.

Via Twitchy.

